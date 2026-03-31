PM Modi unveils Rs 20,000 crore development push in Gujarat to boost infrastructure, energy security

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed infrastructure at the centre of his Gujarat visit, unveiling projects worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore across roads, railways, and energy in the Vav-Tharad district.
PM Modi said, “Development works worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore will accelerate progress across energy, railway and road sectors, injecting fresh momentum into people’s lives and strengthening the foundation of a modern Gujarat.”
One of the major projects was the 109-km Ahmedabad-Dholera Greenfield Expressway, built at a cost exceeding Rs 5,100 crore, to boost high-speed connectivity.
The PM further said, “Today, Gujarat stands as the country’s leading state in solar energy, a journey that began in 2010 with the establishment of a pioneering solar park, laying the groundwork for India’s renewable future.”
Modi also took a dig at past governance and said, “The Deesa Airbase, crucial for border security, remained stuck in files for years due to the previous government’s neglect. After we assumed responsibility, we fast-tracked the project to safeguard the western border.”
He further said, “There was a time when people of North Gujarat had to travel miles for water, a crisis ignored earlier. Our government has worked relentlessly to deliver a permanent solution.”
Driving home the development pitch, he added, “Every village in Gujarat is now connected with quality roads, while high-speed trains like Vande Bharat have transformed connectivity. With people’s trust, this superfast express of development will only accelerate.”
He added, “Despite war-like situations and a global energy crisis, India has remained stable due to strong foreign policy and national unity. Fuel prices rose sharply in major countries, but India has kept the situation under control.”
"At such a critical time, Congress continues to weaken the nation through divisive politics and misinformation," he claimed.
To conclude his speech, Modi tied cultural identity to global ambition, stating, “From ‘Jad Se Judna’ in Gandhinagar to ‘Jagat Se Judna’ in Sanand, Gujarat is showing how India connects its roots with the world.”