PM Modi unveils Rs 20,000 crore development push in Gujarat to boost infrastructure, energy security

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed infrastructure at the centre of his Gujarat visit, unveiling projects worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore across roads, railways, and energy in the Vav-Tharad district.

PM Modi said, “Development works worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore will accelerate progress across energy, railway and road sectors, injecting fresh momentum into people’s lives and strengthening the foundation of a modern Gujarat.”

One of the major projects was the 109-km Ahmedabad-Dholera Greenfield Expressway, built at a cost exceeding Rs 5,100 crore, to boost high-speed connectivity.

The PM further said, “Today, Gujarat stands as the country’s leading state in solar energy, a journey that began in 2010 with the establishment of a pioneering solar park, laying the groundwork for India’s renewable future.”

Modi also took a dig at past governance and said, “The Deesa Airbase, crucial for border security, remained stuck in files for years due to the previous government’s neglect. After we assumed responsibility, we fast-tracked the project to safeguard the western border.”