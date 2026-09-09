What are Shah’s MHA and police doing: Rahul, Priyanka condemn Manipuri musician’s killing in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Condemning the killing of Manipur musician in the national capital, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the Centre on Tuesday and demanded a swift investigation into the incident.

Chongtham Vikram Singh, a 54-year-old Manipuri musician, died after a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff allegedly assaulted him when he objected to their shouting and drinking alcohol outside his Kilokari village apartment early Monday, according to officials. Police arrested seven men and apprehended one juvenile in the case.

“Chongtham Vikram Singh ji, a renowned musician from Manipur, went downstairs to ask some men to lower the noise outside his home. He was beaten to death for it,” Gandhi said on X. “After many such incidents, every Northeast family in Delhi is asking the same question today—are we safe here?” he said.

“What are Shah’s MHA and Delhi Police doing to stop this growing lawlessness, especially against people from the Northeast?” Gandhi said. “There must be a swift investigation, and the culprits must be brought to justice,” he asserted.

Priyanka said, “The senseless murder of renowned musician from Manipur in the heart of Delhi is a national shame. He was brutally beaten and murdered only for asking some people to make less noise. Is this what it’s come to? Is there no safety for a young father even at his own doorstep? Justice must be done.

The Delhi Police must immediately take action against those who committed this murder. This is the national capital, we cannot allow violence to rule our city unchecked...My heart goes out to Vikram ji’s family. We will stand with you in your fight for justice.”

‘What are police doing?’

“Chongtham Vikram Singh ji, a renowned musician from Manipur, went downstairs to ask some men to lower the noise outside his home. He was beaten to death for it,” Gandhi said on X. “After many such incidents, every Northeast family in Delhi is asking the same question today—are

we safe here?” he said. “What are Shah’s MHA and police doing to stop this growing lawlessness?”