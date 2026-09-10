Indian envoy calls for stable, predictable India-China ties ahead of President Xi's visit

BEIJING: Indian Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami has stressed the importance of maintaining stable, predictable and amicable India-China ties, as Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit New Delhi to attend this week’s BRICS summit.

This will be Xi's first visit to India in nearly seven years. He is also expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit from September 12 to 13.

“As two of the world's most populous emerging economies, a stable, predictable and amicable relationship between India and China is not only in the interest of our 2.8 billion people, but is also a significant factor for peace, stability and prosperity in Asia and the wider world,” Doraiswami said in an article published in the state-run Global Times.

He said that both India and China have a stake in ensuring that global governance structures evolve to reflect the aspirations and interests of the developing world as Asia and the wider international landscape become increasingly multipolar.

This week’s BRICS summit in New Delhi will provide a valuable opportunity to deepen India-China cooperation, Doraiswami said in the article published by the newspaper in its web edition on Wednesday night.

“This shared interest finds concrete expression in platforms such as BRICS, which is an important voice for emerging economies on issues ranging from sustainable development and financial architecture to technology cooperation and people-centric growth,” he said.

“As we look toward the upcoming BRICS summit hosted by India, there is a valuable opportunity to deepen China-India cooperation on issues of mutual concern, from trade and connectivity to climate action, public health and the digital economy, while contributing constructively to a more balanced, inclusive and equitable global order,” he said.

Last year President Xi told Prime Minister Modi that China and India are cooperation partners, not rivals, and that the two countries are each other's development opportunities rather than threats, he said.