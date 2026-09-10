Jharkhand HC directs govt to complete JPSC appointments within two months

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court directed the state government to complete the appointment process for the vacant posts of Chairman and members of the 'Jharkhand Public Service Commission' (JPSC) within the next two months without fail.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice M.S. Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) related to the acute shortage of officers and staff in the state's Forest Department, also directed the government to file an action-taken report by November 19.

The court delivered this verdict after hearing the arguments of the Advocate General and the assurances provided by the government. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for November 19.

During the hearing, the Advocate General informed the court that the government is serious about filling the vacant posts of Chairman and members at the JPSC. He assured the court that the appointment process is likely to be completed within the next two months.