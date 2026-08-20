Jharkhand HC stays notifications cancelling appointments of employees hired through two JPSC exams.

RANCHI: In a major relief to successful candidates of JPSC Civil Services and Food Safety Officer Exam, the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday stayed the state government’s decision to cancel various examinations, putting their jobs in jeopardy.

Justice Deepak Roshan also directed them to resume their duty immediately.

Following Chief Minister Hemant Soren's announcement on Monday, the state government, in one of its biggest actions to date, had cancelled 22 JSSC and JPSC examinations linked to TDPL. In addition, CID probe was ordered into 23 other examinations.

A notification detailing the decisions taken at the special Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 17, amid the ongoing student agitation, was issued late on August 18.

Later, successful candidates of JSSC-CGL and various other examinations had approached the Jharkhand High Court, challenging the notification issued by the state government, cancelling the exam already cleared by them.

While filing a writ petition, the candidates sought urgent hearing of the matter, which was heard on Thursday. Advocates Indrajit Sinha, Piyush Chitresh and Amritansh Vats argued on behalf of the petitioners.

Several individuals currently employed after being selected through the JPSC Civil Services and other examination had filed petitions challenging the state government's order.