Successful candidates storm Jharkhand Secretariat campus over exam cancellations

Tension gripped the Jharkhand Secretariat on Wednesday after a large group of successful candidates, left without jobs following the cancellation of recruitment exams, allegedly forced their way into the premises despite a prohibitory order.

The candidates are protesting the government’s decision to cancel 22 recruitment examinations and order probes into 23 others conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and an outsourced agency.

The protesters have been demanding withdrawal of the cancellation orders.

"We have been peacefully protesting outside the state secretariat since Monday, but the government paid no heed to our demands. After the government’s notification cancelling the examinations, we have no other option but to enter the secretariat campus to press for our demands," said Chandan Kumar, who had been appointed as an assistant section officer (ASO) in a government department.

Shyam Sundar Mandal said the protesters would not leave the premises until the government revoked the order cancelling the JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination.

"We cleared the examination based on our merit. We have no involvement with any irregularities. The government has no right to punish us," said Mandal, who had also been appointed as an ASO.