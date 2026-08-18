Jharkhand govt's decision to cancel JSSC-CGL ends one protest, leaves 2,000 facing job uncertainty

Jharkhand government's decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam has raised questions over the future of at least 2,000 people who fear losing jobs they earned after clearing the exam.

"Tell us our crime. Don't throw us out," said one of the successful candidates who camped outside the Jharkhand Secretariat on Tuesday, demanding a fair opportunity to defend themselves.

In the face of sustained protests by job aspirants over alleged irregularities in exams, the Jharkhand government on Monday night announced it would cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) exam and all recruitment tests conducted by outsourced agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL) since 2014.

While the decision, which was among the major demands of the exam protesters, was likely to quell the agitation, the government was now faced with a fresh concern as the candidates who cleared the JSSC-CGL exam fear losing their jobs.

These candidates, who are now government employees, say they are not opposed to an investigation into the alleged irregularities but demand a fair opportunity to defend themselves. Both the protesting aspirants and successful candidates of the JSSC-CGL exam now demand a CBI probe.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar said the successful candidates could seek legal recourse, and JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey acknowledged their anguish, saying the party was sympathetic to them.

However, the assurance that fresh vacancies would provide opportunities to deserving candidates did little to ease their uncertainty, many of whom have crossed the age limit.

Some threatened a hunger strike and further legal action.