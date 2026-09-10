RGI asks officials to focus on sensitive questions during Census 2027 enumerator training.

The Registrar General of India has directed officials to give special attention to sensitive and complex questions on religion, mother tongue, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe status, caste and other categories while training enumerators for the population enumeration phase of Census 2027.

In the latest communique to all the nodal officers of states and Union Territories, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, said the training of Census officials for poll-bound Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the second phase of the exercise, population enumeration, should be completed by third week of November.

He said the training for the remaining states where the exercise shall take place next year shall be completed by January 15, 2027.

Population enumeration in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and areas other than snow-bound areas of Uttarakhand during Census 2027 will take place from December 1, 2026 to January 4, 2027. For the remaining country, the exercise shall be completed by March 1, 2027.

The second phase of the Census is already going on in the Union territory of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Central government has also deferred Census 2027 for Manipur, a notification issued by RGI on Saturday said.

“Training shall place special emphasis on sensitive and complex question categories-covering religion, mother tongue, scheduled caste and scheduled tribe status, caste, disability, migration, fertility, and economic activity - with particular attention to appropriate probing techniques and the correct application of category codes,” he said.

The massive headcount exercise which is eighth since Independence shall involve over 34 lakh enumerators countrywide.

The quality and timely completion of training at all levels are as critical as the training itself and shall be subject to active monitoring at every tier through the training dashboard available in the CMMS portal on real time basis, he said.