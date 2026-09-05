Census 2027: Population count in four poll-bound states from Dec 1; Congress alleges 'nefarious' motives

Population enumeration for Census 2027 will take place in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and parts of Uttarakhand from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027, the Registrar General of India said on Saturday, advancing the exercise in states likely to go to polls early next year.

The move drew criticism from the Congress, which accused the Modi government of “shoddy planning” and alleged that “some nefarious political calculations” were behind the decision.

In a gazette notification, Registrar General of India (RGI) and Census Commissioner of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan said citizens in these areas can opt for self-enumeration from November 16 to November 30, 2026.

"The conduct of the Census of the population shall be undertaken in the States of Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and areas other than snow-bound areas of the State of Uttarakhand, from 1st December, 2026 to 4th January, 2027 with a revisional round from 5th January, 2027 to 9th January, 2027," the notification said.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The population enumeration that was to take place in February 2027 as part of the Census 2027 exercise (that was due in 2021) has been advanced in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa where elections are due early next year."

"This shows shoddy planning since it was known that these elections were due. Why the sudden dawn of wisdom? Undoubtedly there are some nefarious political calculations afoot," he said in a post on X.

Ramesh also alleged that question number 10 on caste was “deliberately very poorly designed” and would render the caste census exercise meaningless.

"The LoP-LS (Rahul Gandhi) and LoP-RS (Mallikarjun Kharge) had written to the PM on Aug 20, 2026 on this issue. Clearly their pleas for mid-course correction and their constructive suggestions to follow the Bihar and Telangana questionnaire model have been totally ignored," he said.