On caste census, Kharge and Rahul urge PM to formulate new questionnaire after wider consultations

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the government scrap the existing questionnaire for the caste census and formulate a new one after consulting political parties, experts and the general public.

Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said they did not accept the caste census being conducted in its current form and urged the government to draw on the experience of caste surveys conducted in Telangana and Bihar.

Briefing reporters on the letter, written in Hindi by Kharge and Gandhi on 20 August, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the government's current efforts towards a caste census were just a "whitewash".

Ramesh said this was the third letter written by the Congress leadership to Modi on the issue, but that they had not received a reply.

In their letter, Kharge and Gandhi said social justice policies in India could not be effectively implemented without accurate data.

They said a precise assessment of the numerical strength and socio-economic status of various castes was possible only if the caste enumeration was conducted correctly.

"Your government has opted for an open-ended question format to record caste details in the census, which is misleading. Under this method, whatever name an individual provides for their caste will be recorded as it is," the leaders said in their letter to Modi.

The same caste is known by different names, sub-castes and linguistic variations across different parts of India, they said.

Consequently, if members of the same caste were recorded under different names during the census, a single caste could be fragmented into thousands of distinct names, they argued.