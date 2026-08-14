'Serious doubts on intent': Congress slams govt on caste census issue

The Congress on Friday questioned the government’s intent over the caste census, saying that not carrying a list of castes with responses recorded as shared by respondents raises "serious doubts" about the exercise.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said it had been widely expected that the caste question will be asked with a pre-prepared state-wise list as had been done in the Bihar and Telangana caste surveys with the response being just ticked appropriately.
"This has, unfortunately, not happened, raising serious doubts on intent," Ramesh said on X.
The Centre on Friday notified 40 questions, with caste, place of Covid vaccination being two of them to be asked of respondents during the population enumeration phase of the Census, set to begin from September 1 in snow-bound areas, a government order said.
The order from Registrar General of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan notifies questions such as whether the person belongs to a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe and their caste.
The population enumeration in Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, will take place from September 1 to 30, according to a gazette notification issued earlier this month.
"For the conduct of the above Census, there shall be an option for self-enumeration from August 17 to 31 just before the start of house-to-house population enumeration," it said.
In the rest of the country, the population enumeration (PE) will begin next year.
This will be the first time when caste details will be collected as part of the Census.
The questionnaire is unlikely to carry a list of castes, and the responses will be recorded as shared by respondents, sources said.
The decision to include caste enumeration was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 30 last year.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 8 of the Census Act, 1948 (Act 37 of 1948), the Central Government hereby instructs and directs that the census officers may, within the limits of the local area for which they have been respectively appointed, ask all such questions of all persons residing within such limits, subject to the items enumerated below, for collecting information through the Household Schedule in connection with the Census of India 2027," a notification from Registrar General of India said.
The respondents will be asked for personal details, such as marital status, age at marriage, spouse name, nationality, religion, Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST), caste, particulars of parents, disability, mother tongue, and other languages known, literacy, and digital literacy status, among others.
The biggest head count of the world will be a totally digital enterprise.
Respondents will also be asked for attendance in an educational institution, highest educational level, stream, discipline, if they worked at any time during the last year, category of economic activity, occupation, nature of industry, trade or service, class of worker and if engaged in non-economic activity (for marginal, semi-marginal and non-worker).
Whether they are available for work (for marginal, semi-marginal and non-worker) and if they travel to their place of work will also be part of the questionnaire.
The enumerators will also ask for the birthplace of respondents, place of last residence, reason for migration, duration of stay in this village/town since last migration, and permanent residential address, it said.
The first phase -- house listing and housing census (HLO) -- is on till September 30.
(With inputs from PTI)