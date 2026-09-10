SC Collegium approves appointment of 8 judicial officers as judges of Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium, at its meeting held on September 10, 2026, approved the proposal for the appointment of the following judicial officers as judges of the Delhi High Court: Gurvinder Pal Singh, Nivedita Anil Sharma, Nisha Sahay Saxena, Sanjay Sharma-I, Bharat Parashar, Dr Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt, and Arun Bhardwaj.

The SC Collegium, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising other senior judges, decided to recommend these names for appointment to the Delhi High Court after detailed deliberations.

Now, the Centre, upon receiving the recommendations, will take a decision and inform the SC Collegium of its decision.