SC notice to Centre on plea seeking safeguards for minors using social media

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Union government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking safeguards, including firewalls, to protect children below 18 from online exploitation and other risks associated with social media and other digital platforms.

The matter was heard by a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The PIL, filed by the Just Rights for Children Alliance (JRCA), raises concerns over minors being allowed to independently create and maintain accounts on digital platforms despite their inability to enter into contracts under Section 11 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872.

The petition says the absence of an effective, uniform mechanism to verify users' age and legal authority exposes children to risks including online grooming, sexual exploitation, digital trafficking, sextortion, behavioural profiling, misuse of personal data, cyberbullying and exposure to age-inappropriate content.

The plea has sought directions to the Centre to inform digital platforms, including social media intermediaries, that any contract entered into by a child below 18 is void ab initio and to suspend steps taken in furtherance of such contracts.

It has also sought the insertion of a specific provision in the Information Technology Rules, 2021, or the framing of appropriate guidelines to ensure that minors do not enter into such agreements without the consent of a parent or lawful guardian.

It also sought verification of the identity and authority of the parent or guardian through e-KYC or another legally recognised mechanism.