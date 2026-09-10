Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urges citizens to clean homes, light diya on PM's birthday

NEW DELHI: Following a review of preparations for the month-long Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign 2026 on Thursday, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar urged citizens to clean their homes and light a diya (earthen lamp) on the evening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17.

Khattar said the campaign should be carried forward in the spirit of ‘Seva Sankalp’ (service pledge), with the aim of making cleanliness a sustained, people-led commitment rather than limiting it to the month-long initiative.

“He (Khattar) urged citizens to clean their homes themselves, and thereafter light a diya in their homes in the evening, symbolising a clean home, healthy family and positive energy; while also representing a commitment to sustain the cleanliness achieved,” the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) said.

The minister also said that September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, should see cleanliness drives across all sections of society, with a focus on inclusivity and social welfare.

At a high-level review meeting chaired by Khattar, states and union territories (UTs) were urged to undertake extensive planning and advocacy ahead of October 1 for the nationwide “Shramdaan for Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” (voluntary efforts for an hour together) initiative. Their education and sports departments were asked to involve youth and sportspersons in sanitation drives.

Khattar also appealed to ministers, MPs, elected representatives at the state and ward levels, including mayors, deputy mayors and municipal commissioners, as well as eminent personalities, to lead the campaign in their respective constituencies and territories and ensure mass mobilisation.

States and UTs were further asked to organise Special Swachhata Programmes on October 7 to mark the completion of 25 years of Modi in public service.

The minister urged municipalities to involve residential societies and resident welfare associations (RWAs) and organise inter-ward and inter-RWA Swachhata competitions to strengthen participation and promote the campaign’s messaging.

On October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, urban local bodies (ULBs) will hold special council meetings and cleanliness drives at public places, along with advocacy on the Solid Waste Management Rules. Tree plantation activities will also be organised under ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’, the ministry said.