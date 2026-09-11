BJP's Nitin Nabin to flag off 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' on September 18

CHANDIGARH: With less than five months left for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced a 12-day, 4,000-kilometre 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' starting from September 18.

The yatra will cover all 117 assembly constituencies under the slogan 'Bhajpa Da Naara, Nasha Mukauna Saara ', with the saffron party seeking to flag drug abuse, law and order and governance as key issues in its political campaign.

The party also proposed that if voted to power, it will set up an anti-drug intelligence grid that would bring the Punjab Police and intelligence agencies on one platform.

It also highlighted that drugs are being sold like toffees in the state and nacro terrorism is a part of the strategy of the deep state of Pakistan.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin will flag off the first yatra from Ekta Sthal in Madhopur, Sujanpur, in Pathankot district, on September 18.

The venue is near the memorial of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Jalandhar on September 30 to mark the conclusion of the yatra.

BJP National vice-president Manpreet Badal said that the war against drugs could not be won merely by registering FIRs against addicts and peddlers, adding that the focus has to shift to rehabilitation.

He said the real fight lay in breaking the drug network by following the money trail rather than chasing the drug packet.

Badal said that there is no dearth of slogans in the state as far as the campaign against drugs is concerned, but the state lacks real strategy.

"This drug menace has ruined the young generation of the state and the economy. The productive years are lost in this menace; it is not just a loss for parents but for the country as well,’’ he said.

"The population of the state is 2 per cent of the country, but 9 per cent of the personnel in the Army are from Punjab. From Independence till Operation Sindoor, Punjab has received the maximum medals; it is the most decorated state in the country. Our enemy is not the youth but the mafia, which is earning profit from selling drugs. The BJP does not dispute the figures given by the government that 77,000 FIRs were registered or 25,000 addicts are under treatment. But we await the outcome. Our yatra should not be considered as a political yatra but as a social, cultural and economic one,’’ he said.