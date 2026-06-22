BJP chief Nabin flags law and order issues, drug menace in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin said that Punjab’s deteriorating law and order situation, rising gangsterism, drug menace, and the migration of youngsters have turned into issues of serious concern for both the State and the Union government.
While addressing a meeting of State office-bearers, current and former Members of Parliament, MLAs, and district presidents in Ludhiana, Nabin said that BJP workers in Punjab must dedicate themselves to establish a 'double engine' just like in West Bengal.
He expressed satisfaction that the Punjab BJP is preparing to contest all 117 Assembly seats with full strength in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Referring to West Bengal, Nabin said that the 'government plus goonda culture' had become a major problem in the State.
"Similarly, Punjab is now witnessing the rise of a government plus corporate culture, which has become a serious concern for ordinary citizens, where people are allegedly forced to pay money to get their legitimate work done," Nabin added.
He said that the BJP must take the corrupt nexus head-on through sustained public struggle and establish a double-engine government, without which the political and industrial revival of Punjab would remain difficult.
Nabin emphasised that expanding the party organisation is not solely the responsibility of the state president or the organisation's general secretary, but a collective responsibility of all party leaders.
He noted that while the Punjab BJP has consistently raised public issues, there is now a greater need for stronger grassroots engagement and for exposing the failures of the state government.
Nabin stressed that the BJP’s true strength lies at the grassroots level, in its booth presidents and dedicated workers.
He urged party leaders to strengthen coordination with booth-level workers, as they play a decisive role in mobilising voters at polling stations.
He also advised the party to soon launch a major statewide campaign against the drug network that has spread across Punjab.
Political observers are of the view that the meeting is an important step in the saffron party’s preparations for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, as the party is working on a comprehensive strategy to strengthen its position and expand its support base ahead of the upcoming electoral contest.
Nabin’s visit comes at a crucial time as the BJP prepares to contest all 117 assembly seats in Punjab after parting ways with SAD. Recently, Kewal Dhillon was appointed as the new Punjab BJP chief, replacing Sunil Jakhar.
While listening to the grievances of the industrialists, Nabin had said, "Restoring the industrial and commercial glory of Punjab is the BJP's resolve, and it will be fulfilled at all costs. A favourable environment for industrial development and investment will be created in Punjab."
"Punjab’s industrial heritage has been so strong, and if it is not the same today, it is a matter of concern; the Central Government and the BJP will ensure accountability," he added.
Mandi Gobindgarh’s industrialists informed Nabin that due to a fake (bogus) GST billing scam in Punjab's iron recycling industry, the government exchequer suffers a loss of nearly Rs 2 lakh crore.
Representatives of the bicycle industry stated that while China is manufacturing 30 crore (300 million) bicycles, India produces only 3 crore (30 million). Therefore, there is a need to plan afresh.
The Agro-Combine industry raised the issue of the reduction in the time limit for getting combines passed. The rice millers raised the issue of increasing costs due to the US-Iran war, rising petrol prices, demanding that subsidies be provided for Basmati exports.