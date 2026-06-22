BJP chief Nabin flags law and order issues, drug menace in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin said that Punjab’s deteriorating law and order situation, rising gangsterism, drug menace, and the migration of youngsters have turned into issues of serious concern for both the State and the Union government.

While addressing a meeting of State office-bearers, current and former Members of Parliament, MLAs, and district presidents in Ludhiana, Nabin said that BJP workers in Punjab must dedicate themselves to establish a 'double engine' just like in West Bengal.

He expressed satisfaction that the Punjab BJP is preparing to contest all 117 Assembly seats with full strength in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Referring to West Bengal, Nabin said that the 'government plus goonda culture' had become a major problem in the State.

"Similarly, Punjab is now witnessing the rise of a government plus corporate culture, which has become a serious concern for ordinary citizens, where people are allegedly forced to pay money to get their legitimate work done," Nabin added.

He said that the BJP must take the corrupt nexus head-on through sustained public struggle and establish a double-engine government, without which the political and industrial revival of Punjab would remain difficult.

Nabin emphasised that expanding the party organisation is not solely the responsibility of the state president or the organisation's general secretary, but a collective responsibility of all party leaders.

He noted that while the Punjab BJP has consistently raised public issues, there is now a greater need for stronger grassroots engagement and for exposing the failures of the state government.

Nabin stressed that the BJP’s true strength lies at the grassroots level, in its booth presidents and dedicated workers.

He urged party leaders to strengthen coordination with booth-level workers, as they play a decisive role in mobilising voters at polling stations.