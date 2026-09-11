‘India brings a large and growing market’: EAM Jaishankar at BRICS Business Forum

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday highlighted India's large and growing market, expanding manufacturing capabilities and strong talent pool, saying the country can make a significant contribution to the next phase of BRICS economic cooperation.

Addressing the BRICS Business Forum, Jaishankar said India brings together manufacturing strength, digital expertise and a dynamic innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“India brings a large and growing market, expanding manufacturing capabilities, deeper pools of talent, digital experience and a dynamic innovation and entrepreneurial base,” he said.

Jaishankar said the Business Forum could play an important role as BRICS leaders prepare to meet, urging participants to bring a clear business perspective to the grouping's next phase.

“As our leaders prepare to meet, the most useful contribution of this forum would be to bring a clear business perspective to the next phase of BRICS,” he said.

The BRICS Business Forum is the grouping's main platform for private-sector engagement and is held annually in the country hosting the BRICS Summit, ahead of the Leaders' meeting. It brings together business leaders, government ministers and heads of state to discuss trade, investment, finance, technology and sustainable economic development.