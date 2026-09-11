India crosses over 80 lakh HPV vaccinations in its fight against cervical cancer

NEW DELHI: In its efforts to prevent cervical cancer, India has administered over 80 lakh doses of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine under the National HPV Vaccination Campaign over the past six months, officials said Friday.

Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram have achieved 100 per cent coverage of their respective identified target populations, while Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Assam have crossed 90 per cent coverage, officials added.

While Karnataka has achieved more than 85 per cent coverage, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, Kerala, Telangana and Odisha have crossed 60 per cent coverage, they added.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest number of vaccinations, with more than 22 lakh adolescent girls vaccinated under the campaign.

“The milestone marks the expanding reach of HPV vaccination through the public health system and reinforces India’s commitment to strengthening preventive healthcare for adolescent girls,” the officials added.

The National HPV Vaccination Campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28.

Under the campaign, 14-year-old girls are provided voluntary and free-of-cost single-dose vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV), an infection that causes cervical cancer, which is the second most common cancer among women in the country.

The vaccination is given with parental consent at government health facilities. All vaccination sessions under the campaign are conducted under the supervision of trained medical officers.

“Government health facilities are also linked with 24×7 healthcare facilities...following Immunization (AEFI). This mechanism ensures timely assessment, monitoring and management of any vaccination-related adverse event,” mentioned a statement from the Union Health Ministry.

As per Registrar General of India (RGI) 2021 estimates, approximately 1.2 crore girls constitute the annual cohort of 14-year-olds who are expected to benefit from the initiative each year.