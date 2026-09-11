Modi, Pezeshkian push long-term win-win strategy amid West Asia escalation

NEW DELHI: India and Iran have agreed to pursue a long-term, “win-win” approach to their bilateral relationship, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held talks in New Delhi against the backdrop of an escalating conflict in West Asia, with widening tensions raising concerns over regional stability, maritime security, trade and energy flows.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, was the second interaction between the two leaders in less than two weeks. They had earlier met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek on August 31.

“From Bishkek to Delhi, the productive discussions continue,” Modi said after the meeting.

Modi said the two sides discussed India-Iran friendship and agreed on the need to take the relationship forward with a long-term perspective. “We talked about the India-Iran friendship. We believe that we should move forward with a long-term and win-win strategy,” he said.

The escalating situation in West Asia also figured prominently in the discussions. “The prevailing situation in the region was also discussed. India remains steadfast in its commitment to the pursuit of enduring peace,” Modi said.

According to the official readout, Modi reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues in the region must be resolved through “dialogue and diplomacy”. He also underscored the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability, while safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce and the safety and well-being of seafarers.