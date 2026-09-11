SC lawyers Ashwarya Sinha, Keshav Ranjan appointed as Bihar government's AAGs

NEW DELHI: The Government of Bihar has appointed senior Supreme Court lawyer Ashwarya Sinha and Advocate on Record (AOR) and lawyer Keshav Ranjan as AAGs (Additional Advocate Generals) to represent the State Government in cases before the Supreme Court.
Sinha, who is enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), has been designated AAG-01 under the Bihar Law Officers (Engagement) Rules, 2023.
The appointment follows the recommendation of the Selection Committee constituted under the Rules.
As AAGs, Sinha and Ranjan will conduct and advise on various matters concerning the Government of Bihar before the Supreme Court and will work in coordination with the Advocate General, Bihar.
The appointment marks a significant addition to Sinha's and Ranjan's legal career.
Noted AOR and Supreme Court lawyer Ranjan -- who hailed from Samastipur district -- after completing his schooling in Bihar, studied in Delhi and finished his LLB in 2005.
He started practising under the guidance of renowned advocate and former Union Minister of Law and Justice, Late Ram Jethmalani.
Ranjan has been practising in the Supreme Court for more than 20 years. He is well conversant with the intricacies of civil and criminal laws, constitutional matters, service matters, land acquisition matters, IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) and has also gained experience in dealing with cases related to companies, taxation, work contracts and arbitration cases.
Earlier, he was representing the State of Uttarakhand as standing counsel before the SC. Ranjan is also a Distinguished Member of the International Council of Jurists.
Ranjan has a strong dedication to legal writing and research and has authored several legal articles that have been published on reputed legal platforms and journals, including Manupatra, International Law Journal, SCC Online, and Indialegal magazines, among others; several more articles are currently under consideration for publication.
Ranjan has appeared for many clients, including Konkan Railway, before the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court / National Green Tribunal (NGT) at New Delhi and other High Courts too.
He is also the empanelled counsel for the Supreme Court Middle Income Group Legal Aid Society for the Supreme Court and Konkan Railway, Vishal Nirtmiti Pvt Ltd, B.G. Shirke Construction Co, Parth Corporation Ltd, Rallison Electricals India Ltd, and Swarup Polymers Pvt Ltd.