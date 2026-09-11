SC lawyers Ashwarya Sinha, Keshav Ranjan appointed as Bihar government's AAGs

NEW DELHI: The Government of Bihar has appointed senior Supreme Court lawyer Ashwarya Sinha and Advocate on Record (AOR) and lawyer Keshav Ranjan as AAGs (Additional Advocate Generals) to represent the State Government in cases before the Supreme Court.

Sinha, who is enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), has been designated AAG-01 under the Bihar Law Officers (Engagement) Rules, 2023.

The appointment follows the recommendation of the Selection Committee constituted under the Rules.

As AAGs, Sinha and Ranjan will conduct and advise on various matters concerning the Government of Bihar before the Supreme Court and will work in coordination with the Advocate General, Bihar.

The appointment marks a significant addition to Sinha's and Ranjan's legal career.

Noted AOR and Supreme Court lawyer Ranjan -- who hailed from Samastipur district -- after completing his schooling in Bihar, studied in Delhi and finished his LLB in 2005.

He started practising under the guidance of renowned advocate and former Union Minister of Law and Justice, Late Ram Jethmalani.