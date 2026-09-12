Big PM push for BRICS trade integration

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for a three-pillar strategy to deepen trade within the expanded BRICS grouping, while stressing that stronger economic integration would depend on secure sea lanes, open supply routes and the safety of seafarers as geopolitical conflicts increasingly disrupt global commerce.

Addressing the BRICS Business Forum here, Modi urged the BRICS Business Council to identify and remove the bloc’s top 10 trade barriers, support 100 startups every year to expand into other BRICS markets and create 1,000 new business partnerships annually, with progress reviewed every year.

“As BRICS enters its third decade, I would like to urge the BRICS Business Council: Can you prepare a report on removing the top 10 trade barriers among BRICS nations? Can we support 100 BRICS startups annually to scale up in other BRICS markets? Can we forge a thousand new partnerships among our businesses? We should review our progress on these three parameters every year,” Modi said.

At the same time, Modi placed maritime security at the heart of his vision for expanding global trade, warning that economic growth and supply-chain resilience could not be separated from the security of shipping routes. This carries significance as conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea have disrupted shipping routes, raised freight and insurance costs and exposed the vulnerability of global supply chains.