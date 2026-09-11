Modi raises safety of Indians in Black Sea with Putin as both leaders talk trade, defence, Ukraine War

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed an expanding India-Russia agenda spanning maritime security, critical minerals, industrial partnerships and civil nuclear cooperation on Friday.
Modi reiterated that “dialogue and diplomacy” remained the way forward to resolve conflicts and said India was ready to assist in peace efforts.
Russian President Vladimir stressed the BRICS grouping was not against anyone and Moscow was open to working with the whole world as he agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties with India.
Addressing a gathering of BRICS business leaders ahead of the summit, Putin said Russia was ready to work with partners on infrastructure and logistics projects, including the Arctic Transport Corridor and North-South Transport Corridor, as well as cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence, unmanned transport, finance, tourism and industry.
"We are not against anyone," Putin said. "We are in favour of our interests," while asserting that BRICS remained open to cooperation with the wider world.
The remarks came during the two leaders' meeting on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, their second meeting in just two weeks.
Modi and Putin previously met on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek last week, where the prime minister called for an immediate end to the conflict and urged the Russian leader to shift from an "endless war towards the end of war".
Modi also gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin a Russian translation of the ancient Tamil classic Thirukkural during their meeting.
The 2026 edition includes the original Tamil verses, their transliteration and a Russian translation by Naira Mkrtchyan.
According to Friday's official readout, the leaders “shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers.”
“Prime Minister once again reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward in resolving conflicts and India stood ready to assist in peace efforts,” the readout said.
The focus on seafarers and maritime trade gives the geopolitical discussions a direct Indian security and economic dimension, with conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea disrupting shipping routes and raising risks for commercial vessels and crews.
The talks also covered the broader India-Russia strategic partnership, with Modi and Putin reviewing cooperation across political, economic, defence, energy, space, skill mobility and people-to-people ties.
The two leaders “agreed to remain engaged in an effort to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries”, which they said continued to show “significant growth” and “resilience” despite geopolitical uncertainties.
Trade and economic diversification are expected to shape the next phase of the relationship. India and Russia are working towards a $100 billion bilateral trade target by 2030, even as the sharp increase in Russian energy imports has widened the trade imbalance.
New Delhi is seeking greater two-way commerce and stronger Indian exports to Russia.
The economic agenda is also moving beyond oil and defence. Rail and tunnelling cooperation is being explored as part of a wider industrial push, potentially linking Russian engineering capabilities with India’s infrastructure and manufacturing expansion.
Critical minerals are emerging as another strategic priority. Officials say the two sides are looking at cooperation across exploration, processing and recycling, reflecting growing concerns over secure access to minerals needed for advanced manufacturing, clean-energy technologies and strategic industries.
India and Russia are also examining a potential steel value-chain partnership, spanning raw materials through to finished products, in an effort to deepen industrial cooperation and increase value-added trade.
Civil nuclear cooperation remains another key pillar.
Discussions also touched upon nuclear fuel-cycle cooperation and life-cycle support for existing Russian-designed reactors in India, while keeping alive talks on a second Russian-designed reactor site.
The leaders also welcomed the first edition of Russia’s INNOPROM India industrial exhibition, held in New Delhi from September 9-11. Modi and Putin visited the exhibition and interacted with participants, underscoring their push to expand trade and industrial ties.
The meeting also set the stage for the next annual summit. Putin invited Modi to Russia for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit, and the Prime Minister accepted the invitation. The dates will be finalised through diplomatic channels, the official readout said.