Indian seafarers who went missing following drone attack at Black Sea couldn't be traced: Centre tells SC

The Union government told the Supreme Court that despite intensive search and rescue operations, two Indian seafarers, who went missing after their cargo vessel was attacked in the Black Sea near Ukraine, could not be traced.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that the search and rescue operations were undertaken by Ukrainian authorities, the Romanian Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), the Romanian Coast Guard and other associated rescue services.
The Bench took note of the Action Taken Report filed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and said that according to information received up to August 5, Deepak Kumar Gupta and Rama Chandra could not be located.
"It is stated that search operations presently remain suspended pending receipt of fresh information while DGMA continues to pursue all pending investigation and SAR (search and rescue operations) reports and remains engaged with all concerned stakeholders", the Bench recorded in the order.
The Bench asked the Centre to facilitate insurance claims for the families of the missing seafarers.
The top court was hearing a plea by Deepak Kumar Gupta's elder brother Sandeep Kumar Gupta, seeking directions to the MEA to coordinate with Indian embassies in Ukraine and Romania to undertake search and rescue operations.
The petitioner said the plea was filed after his family's persistent requests to the government of India and Indian embassies in the two countries went unheard.
The plea contended that the family wrote to the MEA and the Indian embassies in the two countries between July 26 and July 30, but the representations did not evoke any response or any positive assurance.
Deepak Gupta, 22, went missing after their merchant vessel carrying Indian crew members came under attack near Ukraine's Odesa port.
At the outset, Mehta said the MEA and the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) had jointly filed the action taken report and despite best efforts, the two seafarers could not be traced.
Justice Bagchi told Mehta that the employment contracts of the seamen provided for insurance and the government may facilitate insurance claims for the families.
The counsel for families alleged that no search and rescue operations were carried out and the embassy's account shows the position as on July 26.
Mehta submitted that there was no practical purpose in continuing search and rescue operations in the sea but stated that the authorities were maintaining continuous follow-up with all stakeholders.
On August 3, the top court had asked the MEA to use its diplomatic channel and trace the seafarers missing after their cargo ship was attacked.
It had asked Mehta to seek instruction from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine and Embassy of India, Bucharest, Romania and enquire about the whereabouts of Deepak Gupta.
According to family members, Deepak Gupta, a resident of Bharataul village in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, was working as a crew member aboard the merchant vessel MV AGN Ragnar.
His family originally hails from Siwan district in Bihar but has been residing in Bharataul village in Bareilly for several years.
With inputs from PTI