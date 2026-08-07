Indian seafarers who went missing following drone attack at Black Sea couldn't be traced: Centre tells SC

The Union government told the Supreme Court that despite intensive search and rescue operations, two Indian seafarers, who went missing after their cargo vessel was attacked in the Black Sea near Ukraine, could not be traced.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that the search and rescue operations were undertaken by Ukrainian authorities, the Romanian Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), the Romanian Coast Guard and other associated rescue services.

The Bench took note of the Action Taken Report filed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and said that according to information received up to August 5, Deepak Kumar Gupta and Rama Chandra could not be located.

"It is stated that search operations presently remain suspended pending receipt of fresh information while DGMA continues to pursue all pending investigation and SAR (search and rescue operations) reports and remains engaged with all concerned stakeholders", the Bench recorded in the order.

The Bench asked the Centre to facilitate insurance claims for the families of the missing seafarers.

The top court was hearing a plea by Deepak Kumar Gupta's elder brother Sandeep Kumar Gupta, seeking directions to the MEA to coordinate with Indian embassies in Ukraine and Romania to undertake search and rescue operations.

The petitioner said the plea was filed after his family's persistent requests to the government of India and Indian embassies in the two countries went unheard.