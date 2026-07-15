'Seafarer-First': Centre boosts maritime security in West Asia, to track every Indian regardless of vessel flag

Amid heightened maritime security concerns in West Asia after attacks on two merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday launched a "Seafarer-First" response, directing authorities to account for every Indian on vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, irrespective of their flag.
According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), chairing a high-level inter-ministerial review meeting, Sonowal ordered real-time vessel-by-vessel monitoring, the appointment of dedicated liaison officers for every affected Indian seafarer and round-the-clock coordination by the Ministry in association with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the Indian Navy, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) and Indian Missions in Iran and Oman.
The review assumes significance following the attacks on MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa in the Strait of Hormuz. The two vessels together carried 30 Indian seafarers among a combined crew of 46. One Indian seafarer lost his life while another sustained injuries aboard MT Al Bahiyah. On MT Mombasa, nine Indian nationals were injured, including two who remain seriously injured, the Ministry added.
Sonowal chaired the meeting where the Union Minister of State for MoPSW, Shantanu Thakur along with senior officials from MoPSW, MEA, the Indian Navy, DG of Shipping, Indian Embassies of Iran and Oman along with other key maritime agencies reviewed the evolving security environment across the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, assessed risks facing Indian seafarers and evaluated India's contingency and emergency response mechanisms.
Expressing profound grief over the tragedy, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "India has expressed its strong resentment and objection to the manner of attacks on defenceless civilian merchant vessels. These have resulted in the death and serious injury of Indian seafarers who, as key workers ensuring the proper functioning of global supply chains, have been harmed due to these irresponsible, unwarranted and uncalled-for attacks.
"I am profoundly hurt and aggrieved by the unfortunate and tragic loss of one more of our brave and innocent seafarers, along with the injuries suffered by others in today's two attacks. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayers to the Indian seafarer who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
"We shall ensure that our seafarers' families are supported and cared for. I want to assure every Indian seafarer and their family that the entire Government is committed to assist you in every possible way, and at all costs."
As part of the government's enhanced response, Sonowal directed the Director General of Shipping (DGS) to establish a comprehensive vessel-by-vessel operational dashboard to account for every Indian on every vessel, irrespective of their flags, operating in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.
The dashboard will provide real-time information on vessel position, ownership, cargo, crew strength, crew welfare, threat assessment, intended voyage, next port of call and the availability of facilities.
The Minister categorically directed that every Indian seafarer in the affected region must be individually accounted for, irrespective of the vessel's flag. Emphasising that the welfare of seafarers remains paramount, Sonowal observed that there can be no compromise whatsoever on the safety and security of Indian seafarers.
To ensure uninterrupted assistance to affected families, Sonowal directed that a dedicated liaison officer be appointed for every Indian seafarer impacted by the crisis. Each liaison officer will serve as the single point of contact for families, coordinating medical updates, travel documentation, family assistance, repatriation, Seafarers Welfare Fund support, outstanding wages, contractual entitlements and other compensations.
The Union Minister Sonowal directed officials to work closely with Indian Missions in Iran, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, and other affected nations in the region, alongside the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), to obtain verified and real-time information relating to navigational safety, coastal-state advisories, route status, port-of-refuge arrangements, hospitals, medical evacuation, repatriation procedures, mortal remains management and the status of ongoing investigations.
"The Government of India has communicated with all the multilateral forums of the IMO and also with the representatives of the concerned flag administration involved in the multiple incidents that contravened international conventions and fundamental requirements of seafarers' security and safety and protection of the right of innocent passage for merchant vessels. We will continue to make every effort to ensure resolution of the issues and remain committed to all stakeholders in this trying and challenging time," said Sarbananda Sonowal.
Every vessel movement through the affected region, the Union Minister directed, must be undertaken only after a fresh threat assessment, the professional judgement of the ship's Master and close coordination with competent maritime authorities.
Sonowal also directed the Ministry that shipowners, vessel managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) agencies employing Indian seafarers in the region to immediately furnish compliance reports and confirmation that no Indian seafarer is being compelled to sail without adequate information, protection and support.
A 24X7 Grievance Support system has been activated where concerns can be addressed. The domestic toll-free number is 1800-889-7768, while the international toll-free number is +1-888-988-0256. One can also send a message on WhatsApp to +91 8655856830 or email to enavik.24x7[at]gov[dot]in.
Concluding the meeting, Sonowal reaffirmed that the Government's response would remain firmly seafarer-first, with coordinated efforts across ministries and maritime agencies to protect Indian lives, uphold international maritime law and ensure the uninterrupted movement of global trade through one of the world's most strategically important sea lanes.
(With inputs from ANI)