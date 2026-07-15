'Seafarer-First': Centre boosts maritime security in West Asia, to track every Indian regardless of vessel flag

Expressing profound grief over the tragedy, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "India has expressed its strong resentment and objection to the manner of attacks on defenceless civilian merchant vessels. These have resulted in the death and serious injury of Indian seafarers who, as key workers ensuring the proper functioning of global supply chains, have been harmed due to these irresponsible, unwarranted and uncalled-for attacks.

"I am profoundly hurt and aggrieved by the unfortunate and tragic loss of one more of our brave and innocent seafarers, along with the injuries suffered by others in today's two attacks. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayers to the Indian seafarer who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

"We shall ensure that our seafarers' families are supported and cared for. I want to assure every Indian seafarer and their family that the entire Government is committed to assist you in every possible way, and at all costs."

As part of the government's enhanced response, Sonowal directed the Director General of Shipping (DGS) to establish a comprehensive vessel-by-vessel operational dashboard to account for every Indian on every vessel, irrespective of their flags, operating in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.

The dashboard will provide real-time information on vessel position, ownership, cargo, crew strength, crew welfare, threat assessment, intended voyage, next port of call and the availability of facilities.

The Minister categorically directed that every Indian seafarer in the affected region must be individually accounted for, irrespective of the vessel's flag. Emphasising that the welfare of seafarers remains paramount, Sonowal observed that there can be no compromise whatsoever on the safety and security of Indian seafarers.

To ensure uninterrupted assistance to affected families, Sonowal directed that a dedicated liaison officer be appointed for every Indian seafarer impacted by the crisis. Each liaison officer will serve as the single point of contact for families, coordinating medical updates, travel documentation, family assistance, repatriation, Seafarers Welfare Fund support, outstanding wages, contractual entitlements and other compensations.

The Union Minister Sonowal directed officials to work closely with Indian Missions in Iran, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, and other affected nations in the region, alongside the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), to obtain verified and real-time information relating to navigational safety, coastal-state advisories, route status, port-of-refuge arrangements, hospitals, medical evacuation, repatriation procedures, mortal remains management and the status of ongoing investigations.