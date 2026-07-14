Indian sailor killed, eight injured as Iranian missiles hit UAE tankers in Hormuz

An Indian crew member was killed and eight others were injured after two UAE oil tankers were struck by Iranian cruise missiles in the Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that the attack on the tankers killed one Indian national and injured six Indians and two Ukrainians.

"The UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its citizens and residents," the ministry said.

Bahrain also came under renewed attack early Tuesday as Iran retaliated following the latest round of US airstrikes. The country sounded its missile alert sirens, urging the public to seek shelter. There was no immediate word on any damage or casualties.