Trump reimposes Iran naval blockade, threatens 20% Hormuz fees; Tehran mocks announcement

US President Donald Trump reimposed an American naval blockade on Iranian ports on Monday and vowed hefty fees for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, as Tehran mockingly pledged to charge a lower rate for passage through the strategic waterway.

The maritime blockade was due to begin at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday, the US military said, as oil prices shot up around nine percent after both sides traded attacks, raising fears of renewed conflict.

Iran's top diplomat insisted Tehran would be a fair guardian in charging tolls on the waterway vital for oil and gas trade, while the Iranian military command insisted it would not allow the US to interfere in the management of the strait.

In a post on his Truth Social site, Trump declared that the US would be "known as 'THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT'," and "be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World".

While Iran's ports would again be blockaded, he said, "all other countries will have fair and open use of the strait".

Earlier, Trump declared on 'Fox & Friends' that the United States would be "taking over" the Strait of Hormuz, prompting Iran to warn that it would not allow the US to "interfere" in the management of the waterway.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi immediately mocked Trump's threat to impose swingeing fees, saying Tehran would charge a lower rate.

"POTUS is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service," he wrote on X.

Tehran's top diplomat said Iran had "always been the GUARDIAN" of the strait and would "remain so FOREVER", claiming it would charge fair tolls for safe passage. "20% is of course too much," he said.

The competing claims over the strait came as the two sides traded attacks of a scale unseen since an April ceasefire came into effect.