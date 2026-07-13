US launches more strikes on Iran as the standoff over the Strait of Hormuz escalates

DUBAI: The United States launched several waves of strikes on Iran into Monday morning over an Iranian attack on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz that set it ablaze and left a crew member missing over the weekend. Iran retaliated by targeting countries across the Middle East.

Missile alert sirens sounded at dawn Monday in Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet. There was no immediate word on damage.

The US military’s Central Command said in a statement that it hit air defense systems, radar sites, missile and drone equipment and small boats.

Central Command said it used fighter jets, ships, aerial drones and naval drones for the first time.

“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade,” Central Command said. “Iran does not control it.”

It added: “US forces are postured and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available to commercial shipping despite Iran’s continued unwarranted aggression, harassment, threats and arbitrary declarations.”