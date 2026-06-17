PM Modi urges 'highest priority' for seafarer safety in US-Iran deal implementation with Trump

Modi also stressed the strategic importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open. The narrow waterway is among the world’s most critical energy and trade chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

Asked about the deaths of Indian sailors in US Navy strikes, Trump said “It's a rough profession. This has been happening throughout time. I love all of those people,” Trump said.

“Keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy,” Modi said.

“India has consistently emphasized the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation, and we should work together and place a particular emphasis on that.” Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “very tough negotiator.”

Responding to questions on how close are two countries in finalising a trade deal, Trump said, “Very close. We have been there for a little while. He is a very tough negotiator. One of the toughest.” He then added, “He is the most beautiful looking man, he looks so nice, he is like an angel. But actually he is just tough, he is a killer… He looks so good, he gets you by surprise.”

Trump said the United States would support India in the event of an attack, even without a formal mutual defence treaty, while describing bilateral defence ties as strong.

“I think it's a great relationship. I can tell you this: without even having a contract – we don't have a formal [mutual defence] contract; you have to have the right contract – but if they were attacked, we would be there to help,” Trump said.

US President Donald Trump said relations between the United States and India were expanding across multiple fronts, highlighting economic growth and investment flows between the two countries.

“A lot of things are happening between the United States and India. And the United States is doing the best we’ve ever done. We have over $19.2 trillion coming in. We're building factories. We're building everything,” Trump said.

Referring to his personal rapport with PM Modi, Trump said, “He’s been my friend for a long time now, and we’ve always had a great relationship, and it’s great to be with you.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and the United States have accelerated cooperation following their previous engagement in Washington, noting that bilateral ties have gained “new speed and new energy.”

“We had an extremely productive meeting in Washington last year. And since then, we have given new speed and new energy to our relations, and we are working together on a number of areas,” Modi said.

He added that coordinated work between both sides has helped advance shared objectives, saying, “Our teams have also been working in close coordination and engagement, and they've been working towards the achievement of the targets that we had set for ourselves last year.