BRICS adopts New Delhi Declaration 2026

The 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi achieved a major diplomatic breakthrough on Saturday, September 12, 2026, with member nations unanimously adopting the New Delhi Declaration 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the declaration at the end of the opening day's deliberations at the two-day India-hosted summit.

The negotiations on the text of the declaration went down to the wire as both Iran and the UAE had hardened their positions initially.

BRICS is a consensus-based grouping, meaning any single member can block a final joint declaration.

Prime Minister Modi was seen shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the conclusion of the inaugural session at the summit.

"Today's discussion makes it evident that the changing world cannot be steered by outdated institutions; reforms are essential in representation, responsiveness and rule-making," Modi said in his concluding remarks.

"We also emphasised that the Global South must have equal participation in the development of future technologies and the rules governing them."

The prime minister said the gap between decisions and their outcomes must be bridged through partnership and collective action.

"The New Delhi Declaration adopted today provides a clear direction for our shared resolve. It is now our responsibility to translate these resolutions into tangible results," he said.

The agreement marks a significant diplomatic achievement for India’s BRICS chairship, particularly as the expanded grouping seeks to maintain consensus despite differences among its members on major geopolitical issues.

(With inputs from PTI)