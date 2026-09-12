BRICS reaches consensus on joint statement after marathon negotiations over West Asia conflict

NEW DELHI: BRICS countries have reached consensus on a leaders’ Joint Statement after marathon negotiations that continued until 4 am on Saturday, overcoming sharp differences over the language on the West Asia conflict, people familiar with the discussions said.

The agreement is being seen as a significant diplomatic breakthrough for India, which is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The statement is expected to be issued later on Saturday.

The negotiations had been complicated by divergent positions among members, particularly Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which are part of the expanded BRICS grouping despite their competing geopolitical interests and differences over the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Sources said India led sustained consultations at both official and political levels to bridge the differences and prevent the disagreements from derailing the summit outcome.

“Stakes are very high here. And we are trying at every level, including at the political level, to reach a consensus on the language of the joint statement where it deals with West Asia. These negotiations often go down to the wire,” a source familiar with the discussions had told TNIE earlier.

The most difficult issue was the formulation of the conflict involving Iran and the Gulf states. Tehran wanted the statement to explicitly refer to the unilateral attack on Iran and what it described as a violation of the UN Charter.