Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Delhi for BRICS Summit, set for bilateral talks with PM Modi

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the national capital on Saturday for a two-day visit to attend the BRICS Summit, marking his first trip to India in seven years in a move expected to provide fresh momentum to bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Xi on Saturday evening, with the meeting slated for 6 pm.

Xi was received at Delhi airport by Union Minister Jitin Prasada, while cultural artistes performed traditional dances to welcome the Chinese President.

People familiar with the matter said the visit provides an important opportunity to further normalise relations between the two countries, which came under severe strain following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.