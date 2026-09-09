India-hosted BRICS summit to focus on food, energy resilience amid geopolitical shocks

The two-day BRICS summit hosted by India starting Saturday will focus on boosting collective resilience in food, energy, health, disaster reduction and critical supply chains, positioning the group as an effective anchor amid a fragmented geopolitical environment.

The summit in New Delhi is taking place against the backdrop of a global economy facing the adverse impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asia crisis, particularly the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Trump administration's trade and tariff policies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian President Vladimir Putin, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto are among the top leaders expected to attend the meeting.

With just three days left for the summit, it remains unclear whether the member nations of the grouping have reached consensus on a joint statement, as differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the West Asia crisis persist.

The grouping operates under a framework of consensus. BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year.

BRICS has emerged as an influential grouping, bringing together 11 major emerging economies that represent around 49.5% of the global population, around 40% of global GDP and around 26% of global trade. India's chairship of the grouping has centred on four pillars: resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.