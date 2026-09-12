BRICS condemnation of Pahalgam attack a big diplomatic win for India: BJP

The BJP on Saturday termed BRICS' condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack in its New Delhi Declaration as a "big diplomatic win" for India, asserting that the country has turned its fight against terrorism into a global diplomatic consensus.
BRICS condemned the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in its declaration adopted on Saturday and called for zero tolerance towards state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.
Leading the security outcomes of the declaration, member nations condemned the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives and left scores injured.
BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the declaration represents a significant diplomatic win for India. "Big diplomatic win for India. BRICS stands united against terrorism. The New Delhi Declaration explicitly condemns the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed, while calling for zero tolerance towards terrorism, accountability for those responsible, action against UN-designated terrorists and terror entities, an end to terror financing and safe havens, and stronger action against cross-border terrorism," he said in a post on X.
"No ambiguity. No double standards. On Pahalgam, BRICS is on the same page. Under PM Narendra Modi ji, India has turned its fight against terrorism into a global diplomatic consensus," he added.
The declaration explicitly noted that all acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed.
Reaffirming their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the BRICS leaders emphasised the urgent need to stop the cross-border movement of terrorists, disrupt terror financing networks and dismantle safe havens.
The member states reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation, or ethnic group, while asserting that all those involved in terror activities must be held accountable under national and international law.
India is hosting the BRICS Summit from September 12 to 13, with leaders of 11 member countries and 10 partner countries, besides representatives of some international organisations, attending the meeting.
The leaders attending the summit include Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
(With inputs from PTI)