BRICS condemnation of Pahalgam attack a big diplomatic win for India: BJP

The BJP on Saturday termed BRICS' condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack in its New Delhi Declaration as a "big diplomatic win" for India, asserting that the country has turned its fight against terrorism into a global diplomatic consensus.

BRICS condemned the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in its declaration adopted on Saturday and called for zero tolerance towards state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

Leading the security outcomes of the declaration, member nations condemned the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives and left scores injured.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the declaration represents a significant diplomatic win for India. "Big diplomatic win for India. BRICS stands united against terrorism. The New Delhi Declaration explicitly condemns the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed, while calling for zero tolerance towards terrorism, accountability for those responsible, action against UN-designated terrorists and terror entities, an end to terror financing and safe havens, and stronger action against cross-border terrorism," he said in a post on X.

"No ambiguity. No double standards. On Pahalgam, BRICS is on the same page. Under PM Narendra Modi ji, India has turned its fight against terrorism into a global diplomatic consensus," he added.