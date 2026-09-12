BRICS condemns Pahalgam terror attack, calls for ‘zero tolerance’ towards terrorism

The BRICS grouping has condemned the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed, and called for “zero tolerance” towards terrorism, including cross-border movement of terrorists, terror financing and safe havens.

The New Delhi Declaration, adopted by consensus at the BRICS summit on Saturday, said those involved in terrorist activities and their supporters must be held accountable and brought to justice under national and international law.

“We express strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed,” the declaration said, specifically referring to the Pahalgam attack.

The grouping reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group and rejected “double standards” in countering terrorism.

“We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism,” it said, while stressing that States have the primary responsibility in combating terrorism.

The BRICS leaders also called for the “expeditious finalisation and adoption” of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism under the UN framework and urged concerted action against all UN-designated terrorists and terrorist entities.

They called for greater cooperation to counter extremism and radicalisation, particularly among younger people, including through the sharing of best practices among member countries.

The declaration also flagged the growing threat from organised scam networks, including cross-border fraud operations and so-called scam compounds. It called for coordinated international action to dismantle such networks, trace and recover criminal proceeds and protect victims.

The grouping further called for closer cooperation among financial intelligence units, law enforcement agencies, customs and tax authorities, telecom providers and technology platforms to tackle money laundering, illicit financial flows and the misuse of emerging payment systems.

(With inputs from PTI)