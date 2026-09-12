Centre sanctions 631 critical care blocks under PM-ABHIM nationwide, says JP Nadda

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday said under the Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), the Union government has sanctioned 631 Critical Care Blocks (CCBs) across states and Union Territories, thus creating a nationwide network of critical-care capacity.

Stating that PM-ABHIM represents a fundamental shift in India's approach to public health infrastructure, he said that the objective is not merely to build more facilities, but to create a health system that is prepared, connected, resilient and capable of responding to future health emergencies.

Speaking at the inauguration of CCBs and 12 Integrated Public Health Laboratories (IPHLs) in Andhra Pradesh, he said these facilities represent two essential dimensions of a resilient health system - the capacity to save lives when a patient is critically ill, and the capacity to detect and respond to disease threats before they become major public health emergencies.

Nadda said the Union government's vision under PM-ABHIM extends beyond tertiary hospitals and encompasses all levels of healthcare.

At the grassroots level, there are Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, which bring comprehensive primary healthcare closer to communities.