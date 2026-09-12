China views its relationship with India from a strategic and long-term perspective: Xi Jinping

His remarks reflected Beijing’s interest in maintaining a stable relationship with India and in looking beyond immediate differences. Xi emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries and indicated that India and China should approach their relationship with a broader strategic outlook.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability along the border as the foundation for improving bilateral relations. India has consistently maintained that peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential for the development of normal relations in other areas. The discussions therefore carried significance not only for diplomatic engagement but also for the future of the two countries’ economic and strategic relationship.

The meeting also highlighted the wider importance of India-China relations within BRICS. India and China are among the largest economies in the grouping and are influential members of the Global South. Their cooperation can play an important role in strengthening BRICS and in advancing discussions on economic development, international trade, reform of global institutions and greater representation for developing countries in international decision-making.

Economic relations were another important aspect of the broader India-China engagement. China is a major trading partner for India, while Indian businesses have significant interests in the Chinese market. At the same time, India has concerns about the large trade imbalance, market access and the need for a more balanced economic relationship. Greater dialogue between the two governments could help address some of these concerns and create conditions for expanded trade and investment.

The two countries also have an interest in restoring and expanding people-to-people contacts. Improvements in direct air connectivity, tourism, business travel, visas and cultural exchanges could help rebuild confidence and strengthen relations between their populations. Increased communication at various levels could also reduce misunderstandings and provide greater opportunities for cooperation.

The meeting was particularly significant because it demonstrated that India and China are seeking to manage their differences through dialogue rather than allowing disagreements to dominate the entire relationship. Both countries recognize that they have areas of competition as well as areas of common interest. Cooperation in multilateral organizations such as BRICS provides an additional platform through which they can work together on issues affecting developing countries.

However, important challenges remain. The unresolved border question continues to be the most sensitive issue in the relationship. Strategic

However, Xi's remarks indicate that China is interested in looking beyond short-term disagreements and developing a stable, long-term partnership with India. The meeting also highlights the importance of continued communication between the two countries on issues of mutual interest.