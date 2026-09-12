Congress renews push to rebuild party ahead of 2027 Assembly elections in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Newly appointed Gujarat Congress in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Singh Surjewala arrived in Gujarat on Saturday for his first visit since taking charge, signalling the Congress high command’s renewed push to rebuild the party ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

His arrival follows the removal of Mukul Wasnik from the Gujarat in-charge post, amid growing concerns over the party’s organisational performance.

Welcomed at Ahmedabad Airport with a traditional turban ceremony and a tribal dance performance, Surjewala immediately stepped into a packed schedule of political meetings at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan.

The visit is expected to set the tone for a major organisational exercise in the Gujarat Congress.

Organisation Revamp Tops Surjewala’s Agenda

Throughout the day, Surjewala is scheduled to meet state office bearers, city and district Congress presidents, heads of various cells and departments, and party MLAs.

The discussions will centre on strengthening the organisation, energising grassroots workers and restoring the Congress’s political momentum across Gujarat.

The timing is significant because the party has yet to finalise its new organisational team, despite repeated visits by Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda to Delhi.

With the organisational restructuring still pending, Surjewala’s appointment has triggered expectations of major changes in the state unit.

His immediate challenge is to rebuild a party organisation capable of taking on the BJP in the 2027 Assembly elections. However, the Congress will also have to address internal weaknesses, revive worker morale and strengthen its presence at the district and booth levels.

Surjewala Invokes Bapu, Sardar Patel and Congress Ideology

Speaking after his arrival, Surjewala positioned Gujarat as the ideological heartland of the Congress and linked his new assignment to the party’s historical roots.

“Gujarat is the land of Bapu and Sardar Patel, and the ideology of the Congress originated here. For the Gujarat Congress and the Indian National Congress, Gujarat is not merely a state but a source of inspiration. We will further strengthen the path of Gujarat’s creation, progress, development and communal harmony,” Surjewala said.