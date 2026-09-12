Modi-Xi Meet: India, China seek to put cautious thaw on steadier footing

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sought to put the cautious thaw in India-China ties on a steadier footing, stressing the need to prevent differences from becoming disputes and to preserve peace and tranquillity along the border. But the border remains a critical test of the normalisation process.

Modi emphasised that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remain an "essential basis" for the continued development of bilateral relations.

"The Prime Minister emphasised that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remain an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations. He underlined the need for both sides to observe existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.