PM Modi calls for urgent UNSC reform, seeks greater Global South role in rule-making

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a major overhaul of global governance, asserting that reform of the United Nations Security Council “cannot be delayed any longer” and urging BRICS countries to help transform the Global South from a rule-taker into a “rule-shaper.”

Addressing the BRICS Summit, Modi said the grouping was not directed against any country or bloc, but should instead use its growing influence to build a more representative and inclusive international order.

"We do not go against anyone, but try to move forward with the thought of taking everyone along,” Modi said. He added that BRICS must now convert its unity and consensus into “strong results” on the global stage as it enters its next phase.

Modi described the grouping as being at a moment of “coming of age”, arguing that its next two decades should be guided by a more ambitious agenda.

"Now is the time to transform our unity and consensus on the global stage into strong results. For the next 20 years, we will have to work on a new and ambitious agenda," he said.

Modi proposed a 10-point roadmap for global governance reform, built around three broad priorities: representation, responsiveness and rule-making. He also called for stronger institutional continuity within BRICS, proposing a “BRICS Continuity and Implementation Mechanism” through which the rotating presidency could be supported by systematic follow-up.

“Under this, through the Troika, all initiatives and outcomes can be followed up,” he said, suggesting a secure digital repository recording decisions, nodal points, deadlines and implementation status.