'Terrorism cannot be condemned selectively’: Mehbooba questiones BRICS' silence on Gaza, Iran

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday welcomed the BRICS condemnation of the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, but questioned the bloc’s silence on the conflict in Gaza and the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
“Welcome the BRICS condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. But India, as the current BRICS chair, should have shown courage and true leadership by moving a resolution that also unequivocally condemned Israel's genocide in Gaza and the US-Israeli attack on Iran, which not only killed several of its political leaders but also hundreds of schoolchildren,” Mehbooba said in a post on X.
“Terrorism cannot be condemned selectively. Civilian blood has no nationality, and international justice cannot have double standards,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.
The BRICS leaders, in their New Delhi Declaration adopted on Saturday, condemned the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people and left several others injured.
The declaration also called for combating terrorism in all its forms, curbing the cross-border movement of terrorists, disrupting terror financing networks and dismantling safe havens.
(With inputs from PTI)