'Terrorism cannot be condemned selectively’: Mehbooba questiones BRICS' silence on Gaza, Iran

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday welcomed the BRICS condemnation of the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, but questioned the bloc’s silence on the conflict in Gaza and the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

“Welcome the BRICS condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. But India, as the current BRICS chair, should have shown courage and true leadership by moving a resolution that also unequivocally condemned Israel's genocide in Gaza and the US-Israeli attack on Iran, which not only killed several of its political leaders but also hundreds of schoolchildren,” Mehbooba said in a post on X.