Chhattisgarh’s Tara coal block sparks BJP-Congress clash as CMDC eases auction fears

RAIPUR: A political tussle intensified between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress over the recent auction of the biodiversity-rich Tara coal block in Chhattisgarh's ecologically fragile Hasdeo-Arand region.

As the political rivals trade sharp accusations of environmental destruction and double standards, the state-run entity Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation (CMDC) clarified that the block has only been auctioned and actual mining remains a distant stage bound by stringent statutory checks.

Leading the charge against the auction, Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij launched a scathing attack, alleging that the move threatens one of central India’s most pristine forest belts.

Baij said that the coal block spans nearly 5,000 acres, of which more than 4,000 acres comprise dense, virgin forest canopy. He alleged that opening up the block would lead to the complete axing of over 10 lakh trees, triggering catastrophic environmental fallout.

Furthermore, Baij said that the mining site borders the Lemru Elephant Reserve, warning that commercial activity would disrupt established elephant corridors, escalate human-wildlife conflict, and endanger the national heritage animal.

Mounting a legal and constitutional challenge, the Congress chief recalled that on July 26, 2022, the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution demanding an absolute moratorium on any further coal block allocations or auctions in the Hasdeo-Arand region.

"On July 16, 2023, the previous Bhupesh Baghel (Congress) government submitted a clear affidavit in the Supreme Court asserting that there was no necessity to allocate or develop any new coal blocks in Hasdeo-Arand,” Baij said.