Indian Railways records 5.4% growth in freight in August 2026 as key commodity demand rises

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways recorded a 5.4 per cent on-year growth in freight loading in August 2026, loading 137.9 million tonnes compared with 130.9 million tonnes in the same period last year, said the Ministry of Railways in a statement on Sunday. Freight revenue also increased by 6.27 per cent during the month.
According to an official statement shared with the media, "the increase in freight movement was driven by higher demand from key sectors such as coal, iron ore, steel, fertilisers and other commodities."
“...Higher rail freight movement also helps industries access reliable transportation while supporting the movement of essential commodities across regions”, the Indian Railways said.
Several commodity groups recorded growth during the month. Iron ore loading increased by 12.1 per cent, clinker by 10.4 per cent, domestic containers by 9.2 per cent and coal by 6 per cent. Finished steel loading rose by 4.9 per cent, mineral oil by 3.1 per cent, fertilisers by 1.6 per cent and other goods by 8.2 per cent.
The railway said, “The growth in these segments strengthens the rail-based supply chain for industries and supports the movement of essential inputs and finished goods across the country. Increased container movement, in particular, supports more efficient transportation of diverse goods through the rail network”.
Five new Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals were commissioned in August at Shivlakha in Gujarat, Nalli in Tamil Nadu, Shaktinagar in Uttar Pradesh, Deoragram in Madhya Pradesh and Brajrajnagar in Odisha. This took the total number of such terminals to 149.
“The expansion of the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal network brings freight-handling facilities closer to production and consumption centres. By enabling more direct and efficient handling of goods, these terminals can reduce avoidable movement, improve logistics efficiency and facilitate faster evacuation of freight from industrial and commercial locations”, the railway said.
In the passenger sector, 14 Amrit Bharat services were regularised from special trains to regular services during August, taking the total number of Amrit Bharat services to 86.
The services connect major cities and regions, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. These include Ubedarganj–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Gorakhpur–Bandra Terminus, Gorakhpur–Delhi Junction, Ahmedabad–Bhagalpur, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Prayagraj Junction, Prayagraj Junction–Udhna Junction and Dhanbad–Coimbatore, among others.
“For Purvanchal and eastern Uttar Pradesh, services from Gorakhpur to Bandra Terminus and Delhi provide additional connectivity to two major metropolitan regions, benefiting passengers travelling for employment, education, business and family purposes."
"Similarly, the Ahmedabad–Bhagalpur connectivity strengthens the rail link between Gujarat and Bihar, providing passengers from both regions with another direct travel option. The Dhanbad–Coimbatore service improves long-distance connectivity between eastern and southern India, particularly benefiting passengers travelling between industrial and employment centres”, railway claimed.
The railway added that connectivity between Prayagraj and Udhna, as well as Prayagraj and Mumbai, further expands travel options for passengers from Uttar Pradesh travelling towards western India.
The expansion of Amrit Bharat services is part of Indian Railways' efforts to provide comfortable, affordable and accessible long-distance rail travel, particularly between major cities and emerging regional centres, it said.
Indian Railways carried 67.27 crore passengers in August 2026, compared with 64.43 crore in August 2025. Suburban passenger traffic recorded particularly strong growth of 9.02 per cent, with 38.01 crore passengers travelling during the month compared with 34.89 crore in August 2025.
Amid increased passenger demand during the festival season, Indian Railways also operated 144 trips of Rakshabandhan Special trains between August 25 and 31, 2026, compared with 48 trips between August 8 and 14, 2025.
The railway said the developments reflected its continued focus on expanding passenger connectivity, improving travel options, strengthening freight infrastructure and responding to changing demand.
Through capacity augmentation and improved operational efficiency, it said, Indian Railways remains focused on strengthening the rail network as an important driver of economic activity and regional connectivity across the country.