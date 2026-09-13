Indian Railways records 5.4% growth in freight in August 2026 as key commodity demand rises

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways recorded a 5.4 per cent on-year growth in freight loading in August 2026, loading 137.9 million tonnes compared with 130.9 million tonnes in the same period last year, said the Ministry of Railways in a statement on Sunday. Freight revenue also increased by 6.27 per cent during the month.

According to an official statement shared with the media, "the increase in freight movement was driven by higher demand from key sectors such as coal, iron ore, steel, fertilisers and other commodities."

“...Higher rail freight movement also helps industries access reliable transportation while supporting the movement of essential commodities across regions”, the Indian Railways said.

Several commodity groups recorded growth during the month. Iron ore loading increased by 12.1 per cent, clinker by 10.4 per cent, domestic containers by 9.2 per cent and coal by 6 per cent. Finished steel loading rose by 4.9 per cent, mineral oil by 3.1 per cent, fertilisers by 1.6 per cent and other goods by 8.2 per cent.

The railway said, “The growth in these segments strengthens the rail-based supply chain for industries and supports the movement of essential inputs and finished goods across the country. Increased container movement, in particular, supports more efficient transportation of diverse goods through the rail network”.

Five new Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals

Five new Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals were commissioned in August at Shivlakha in Gujarat, Nalli in Tamil Nadu, Shaktinagar in Uttar Pradesh, Deoragram in Madhya Pradesh and Brajrajnagar in Odisha. This took the total number of such terminals to 149.

“The expansion of the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal network brings freight-handling facilities closer to production and consumption centres. By enabling more direct and efficient handling of goods, these terminals can reduce avoidable movement, improve logistics efficiency and facilitate faster evacuation of freight from industrial and commercial locations”, the railway said.