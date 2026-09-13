Why object to "Rahul Miya"? : Uttarakhand BJP Chief Mahendra Bhatt asks Congress

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt on Sunday accused the Congress of “double standards” over its objections to the use of the expression “Rahul Miya”, claiming that the opposition party had long pursued minority appeasement politics.

Responding to criticism, Bhatt said Congress leaders should not selectively object to the term while supporting policies and causes aimed at appeasing Muslim voters.

“Since when have those practising appeasement politics developed a problem with the word ‘Miya’?” Bhatt asked. “The Congress opposes action against illegal religious conversions, unauthorised madrasas and religious encroachments, but now finds this form of address objectionable.”

Bhatt said the remarks made by the BJP’s national leadership reflected what he described as the political reality of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. He alleged that the party changed its position depending on the state, region, subject and prevailing electoral circumstances.

Bhatt accused Congress of opposing the Uniform Civil Code and the state’s stringent anti-conversion law, creating hurdles in the implementation of anti-riot legislation, and criticising action against unauthorised religious structures.

The Uttarakhand party president further alleged that Congress leaders had attempted to create confusion over government action against what the BJP describes as “love jihad” and “land jihad”. He also accused the party of extending ideological support to illegal madrasas and favouring a religion-based Muslim university in the state.