Congress slams BJP for targeting Rahul Gandhi, calls it political insecurity

BENGALURU: In a show of support for Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and Congress MLC BK Hariprasad on Thursday hit back at Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, accusing the BJP of targeting the Rae Bareli MP out of political insecurity.

Addressing reporters, Dr Parameshwara dismissed Goyal’s recent criticism of Rahul as “fear-driven tactics,” asserting that the BJP was rattled by the Congress leader’s growing influence and mass appeal.

“Rahul Gandhi is our leader. They are afraid of him because he is a people’s man. He is a popular Congress leader and the future leader of our party,” Parameshwara said, adding that personal attacks would not deter the Congress from raising public-interest issues.

BK Hariprasad said the BJP must respond to the substantive questions raised by Rahul rather than resorting to allegations. Hariprasad questioned the Centre’s position in light of the US Supreme Court reportedly scrapping certain tariffs.

Hariprasad accused the ruling party of insulting the people of India by making “wild allegations” against Rahul.

“President Trump has claimed that India will buy $ 500 billion worth of American goods, will it not hurt MSMEs and other Indian industry? Let Goyal explain this,” he said. The remarks come days after Goyal, in a series of press conferences, escalated his attack on Rahul, branding him a “puppet of foreign powers” and alleging that the Gandhi family and the Congress were compromised by anti-India forces.