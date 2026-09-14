Big protest in Gurugram over waste dumping, damaged roads

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of residents from various residential societies in Gurugram took to the streets on Sunday to protest against the quality of civic amenities in the city. They alleged that Gurugram faces the problem of illegal waste dumping, damaged roads and deteriorating urban infrastructure.

The protesters gathered at an intersection opposite the IFC building and raised slogans against the administration, demanding permanent solutions. One participant in the protest said, “We want to make it clear to the administration that we will not allow our beautiful city to be transformed into a garbage dump. If concrete steps are not taken soon to address the situation, this agitation will intensify.” Others said their patience had run out.

The residents said officials provided assurances while only temporary measures were being taken to address the problems. “The city has reached its current state due to a lack of coordination among various government agencies. Citizens are no longer in a mood to accept excuses and want to see tangible changes on the ground,” said Khusbhu, a protester.

Social activist Gauri Sarin, who led the protest, said, “Residents pay taxes, follow regulations and contribute significantly to the country’s economy. In return, they are demanding a waste management system, where waste is handled systematically, drains that ensure proper water drainage and public spaces that remain genuinely safe and clean.”