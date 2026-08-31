Gurugram: City of cards

As monsoon fury pummelled the Millennium City, its arterial roads were submerged, sewage water entered homes and traffic movement was disrupted for hours. It is no longer an annual surprise or mere failure of cleaning the drains. The city that has been built over its natural drainage has lost its water bodies, concretised its landscape and allowed infrastructure to lag behind explosive growth. Monsoon merely exposes the failures that exist year-round.

However, the problem isn’t just infrastructure. It’s a governance issue too. It’s a topographical issue too.

Gurugram, erstwhile Gurgaon, was built from the ground up on a promise of emulating a ‘Singapore-style, world-class satellite’ model for a high-density developing city. But did the space have the infrastructural or geographical strength to hold that promise together?

A video of a young girl that did rounds over the internet last week, stranded on a flooded street, sobbing and calling out for her mother, is the epitomisation of a failed urban development model—the failed promise.

Short-duration, high-intensity rainfall can overwhelm even functioning drains. In Gurugram, the problem is amplified because the existing network already operates under considerable stress. Huge traffic movement in the I-T hub area that goes up to Manesar, inflow of people from other cities, rising population adds to it considerably.

Evolving primarily from land of agricultural use, Gurugram’s growth gained prominence in the 1970s. Although comparable to urban cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad in geographic foothold, Gurugram’s growth story lacks organic expansion. Rather, it is one done almost entirely by private players in a sectoral and plotted manner—right into the wrong direction.