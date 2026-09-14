Blaring DJs raise safety fears over fragile old buildings in Raipur

RAIPUR: Amid vibrant festive processions and bustling street rallies, blaring mobile sound rigs have sparked serious structural and safety fears in Raipur city.

Equipped with public address systems, police patrol vans have been appealing through loudspeakers in the heart of the city, urging festive pandal committees, carnival trucks, and procession organisers to immediately turn down or turn off high-decibel DJ music systems, warning that powerful acoustic shockwaves could trigger fatal collapses of ageing buildings.

Police and civic authorities sound the alarm as blaring DJs threaten fragile, century-old buildings.

The urgent warnings follow a chilling incident in the city's densely packed Sadar Bazar area, where a century-old, dilapidated two-story commercial building suddenly caved in on Friday night.

Witnesses and municipal officials suspect that violent vibrations generated by heavy low-frequency bass from passing DJ trucks weakened the already fragile masonry, contributing to the sudden structural failure.

While a major catastrophe was narrowly averted because nearby shops had already closed for the night, the incident exposed the extreme hazard posed by unregulated sound trucks traversing historic, narrow lanes.