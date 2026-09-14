Blaring DJs raise safety fears over fragile old buildings in Raipur

RAIPUR: Amid vibrant festive processions and bustling street rallies, blaring mobile sound rigs have sparked serious structural and safety fears in Raipur city.
Equipped with public address systems, police patrol vans have been appealing through loudspeakers in the heart of the city, urging festive pandal committees, carnival trucks, and procession organisers to immediately turn down or turn off high-decibel DJ music systems, warning that powerful acoustic shockwaves could trigger fatal collapses of ageing buildings.
Police and civic authorities sound the alarm as blaring DJs threaten fragile, century-old buildings.
The urgent warnings follow a chilling incident in the city's densely packed Sadar Bazar area, where a century-old, dilapidated two-story commercial building suddenly caved in on Friday night.
Witnesses and municipal officials suspect that violent vibrations generated by heavy low-frequency bass from passing DJ trucks weakened the already fragile masonry, contributing to the sudden structural failure.
While a major catastrophe was narrowly averted because nearby shops had already closed for the night, the incident exposed the extreme hazard posed by unregulated sound trucks traversing historic, narrow lanes.
With over 138 old and dilapidated structures identified in Raipur along narrow market corridors—including key procession routes through Jaistambh Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Kotwali, and Purani Basti—authorities fear that unrestrained sound systems could turn festive celebrations into deadly disasters.
"The shockwaves and ground vibrations produced by massive subwoofers are not just a nuisance—they rattle walls, shake windows, and cause structural stress to fragile mortar and brickwork," an official noted.
Beyond structural hazards, medical experts, including cardiologists from AIIMS, have warned of severe health risks associated with continuous high-volume sound exposure, pointing out that violent bass vibrations can trigger heart complications in cardiac patients, cause severe acoustic trauma, and induce acute distress among elderly residents and pregnant women.
Taking to the streets, police teams are monitoring festival floats, stating that processions failing to comply with noise regulations and safety appeals will face immediate seizure of sound equipment and likely legal action.
Authorities have appealed to community organisers to celebrate responsibly and protect both human lives and the city's historic architectural fabric.