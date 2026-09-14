Noise kills, Delhi must turn down the volume

Noise is killing Delhi. That may sound like an exaggeration. However, recent events in the National Capital Region suggest that the relentless assault of sound on urban life is becoming more than an irritation. It is increasingly becoming a trigger for confrontation, rage and, in the most tragic cases, fatal violence.

The latest and most disturbing example is the death of Chongtham Vikram Singh, a 55-year-old veteran guitarist from Manipur. Singh was a respected musician who had been part of Manipur’s early rock scene, including the band Phoenix, and had subsequently spent around 17 years teaching music in Delhi. He died after being brutally assaulted following an argument over noise outside his home in southeast Delhi.

The tragedy is particularly chilling because Singh was not looking for a fight. He was asking for something that ought to be entirely ordinary in a civilised city, some peace outside his home late at night.

And this was not an isolated incident. Just days earlier, in Noida’s Gejha area, a 45-year-old PG operator was killed following an altercation after he asked people at a birthday party to turn down loud music. Two deaths following two arguments involving excessive noise.

Two reminders that the boundary between an irritating disturbance and a potentially explosive confrontation can be frighteningly thin.Delhi-NCR has become a city of perpetual sound.There are horns, generators, construction equipment, traffic, wedding bands, religious processions, loudspeakers, DJs, commercial establishments, roadside eateries, delivery workers, political events and private parties.