BRICS gala dinner’s all-veg menu sparks political row, Congress alleges ‘dietary imposition’

Congress leader Pawan Khera said the choice of menu reflected what he called the ruling party’s “mindset to impose”.

“The mentality behind the menu was also visible in the internal politics of the country, and now it has started appearing in the country's foreign policy also. It is the mindset to impose,” Khera told ANI.

“People are coming from different countries. India is very rich in its cuisine. There are many options in veg and non-veg in every corner of the country; You should at least give options,” he added.