CBI registers FIR in Disha Salian death case, begins probe after Bombay HC order

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, nearly six years after her death in Mumbai, following a direction from the Bombay High Court for a fresh and comprehensive investigation.

CBI officials said on Monday that the agency had registered the case and begun its investigation, including recording statements. The development comes days after the Bombay High Court slammed the Mumbai Police for failing to register an FIR despite the case remaining under investigation for nearly six years.

On September 2, a Division Bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale directed the CBI to register an FIR and conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Salian's death.

The court also directed the Mumbai Police to hand over all documents relating to the case to the central agency and asked the CBI to record the statement of Salian's father, Satish Salian.

The court said the police investigation “raises more questions than answers” and pointed to “glaring discrepancies” in the manner in which the case had been handled. It said an investigation could not continue for an “inordinately long period” without reaching a substantive conclusion.

The court, however, made it clear that the registration of an FIR should not be construed as a finding of guilt against any individual.

“Nobody shall be treated as an accused unless, in the opinion of the investigating officer, there are sufficient grounds to raise reasonable suspicion against him depending on the material collected during the investigation,” the court said.